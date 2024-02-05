Sign up
Previous
Photo 423
Jogger
This young lady passed by me several times while I was walking yesterday. I generally walk 3 to 5 miles. She must have jogged at least 10 miles.
We are having a stretch of mild weather to start the month of February. Maybe the ground hog was right. Shame on me for doubting Punxsutawney Phil.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th February 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great shot and long shadow, she looks fit. At least there is no traffic, a nice quiet road to jog or walk on.
February 5th, 2024
