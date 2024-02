Beach Jogger

A little short on ideas for the day so I dipped into the archives for this one taken 10 years ago. We had gone to the Pittsburgh Pirate baseball team spring training camp in Bradenton Florida on this trip. We also visited with friends in St. Augustine and Jacksonville, Fla. On the way home we spent a few days in our favorite vacation spot, Hilton Head South Carolina. There were many joggers on the beach at any time of the day. This was one on our morning walk.