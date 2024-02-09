Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 427
New Development
The hillside across from our subdivision is being developed for new housing. I haven’t heard if it will be individual homes or condos. Hard to imagine so much building going on in our township with housing prices and interest rates so high.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
608
photos
17
followers
30
following
116% complete
View this month »
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Latest from all albums
124
422
423
424
425
426
125
427
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th February 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Hope it doesn't cause you too much noise and inconvenience. Lots of building work going on locally to me too - new housing estates going up. Interest rates have been high, housing market slow. Odd times.
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
It seems to be the same all over the world. I always wonder where all the people come from who move into these new developments.
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close