New Development by pej76
The hillside across from our subdivision is being developed for new housing. I haven’t heard if it will be individual homes or condos. Hard to imagine so much building going on in our township with housing prices and interest rates so high.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Paul J

Casablanca ace
Hope it doesn't cause you too much noise and inconvenience. Lots of building work going on locally to me too - new housing estates going up. Interest rates have been high, housing market slow. Odd times.
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
It seems to be the same all over the world. I always wonder where all the people come from who move into these new developments.
February 9th, 2024  
