I See You by pej76
Taken on yesterday’s walk. He had his eyes on me as I approached his yard. He dutifully barked at me like a dog should and looked as if he wanted to play. I kept on going however. As playful as he was look you just never know.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Paul J

