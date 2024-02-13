Previous
Neighborhood Hill by pej76
Photo 431

Neighborhood Hill

This hill is a lot steeper than it looks. It is about halfway on my neighborhood walk. By the time I get to it I’m debating with myself if I want to take this route or take an alternate.

Our subdivision is a little hilly. To get to our home there is no way to avoid goiing up a hill. A bit of a problem if I have overdone it on the walk.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Paul J

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure looks steep, a lovely area too.
February 13th, 2024  
