Grow Light

A beautiful sunny morning today not a cloud in the sky. Very cold, however, after the storms passed. It was 60 degrees F yesterday. Today, currently 27.



Gracie still reluctant to be photographed so I’m picking on my wife’s little indoor garden and grow light. She has some flowers already coming up in the grow light planter.



This corner of the dining room is the perfect place for the plants. As you can see they get a lot of sun in the morning ( when we have it ). Lots of light also meant a good opportunity to make a high contrast photo. I also used some filters in Affinity to help a bit.

