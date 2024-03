Courting

I’m slipping a bit with taking photos so it’s time to dip into the archives. This was taken 10 years ago when we still had the apple tree in the back yard close to the house. The birds loved the tree but it had to go because it was starting to die.



In the spring we always used to catch Mr and Mrs Cardinal courting. I tried so many times to catch Mr passing a seed to her but was never successful.



This is one of my favorite photos.