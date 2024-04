Extreme Kite Flying

Rummaging through old photos for things to post these day. The eye is still a bit of a problem. This was on Hilton Head Island back in 2015. This was taking the expression "Go Fly a Kite" to a whole new level.



As far as the eye goes there is a possibility of yet a 3rd surgery due to the implanted lens being displaced off center. I go back to the dr. in a month for another checkup. We'll see what's up then. Vision is not too bad thankfully.