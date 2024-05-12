Sign up
Photo 507
Only Clouds and Stars
The Aurora was supposed to be lighting up the sky this evening as well but it was a no show. I’ve read that the sun is near peak solar activity so maybe we will have another viewing this year.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
12th May 2024 10:59pm
