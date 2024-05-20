That Didn’t Happen 🙀

So we were on the patio this morning late getting ready to eat lunch when all of a sudden Gracie rushes past us with two Robins hot on her tail. One of the birds almost flew into me. It all happened in a flash. Gracie found a hiding spot until the Robins went away. Here she is in typical cat fashion pretending nothing ever happened. She apparently was too close to the nest or a baby Robin. Did she learn a lesson? If she did it will probably be forgotten by the end of the day.



And yes, my patio still needs to be cleaned off better.