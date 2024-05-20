Previous
That Didn’t Happen 🙀 by pej76
Photo 513

That Didn’t Happen 🙀

So we were on the patio this morning late getting ready to eat lunch when all of a sudden Gracie rushes past us with two Robins hot on her tail. One of the birds almost flew into me. It all happened in a flash. Gracie found a hiding spot until the Robins went away. Here she is in typical cat fashion pretending nothing ever happened. She apparently was too close to the nest or a baby Robin. Did she learn a lesson? If she did it will probably be forgotten by the end of the day.

And yes, my patio still needs to be cleaned off better.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Paul J

Photo Details

