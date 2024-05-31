Previous
Miller’s Graves by pej76
Photo 521

Miller’s Graves

Deborah and Peter Miller are buried here along the 16th fairway at Chippewa GC. Looks like a child is buried here as well. No one at the golf course today knew the story of the Millers. They had to have been farmers so many years ago.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
What a nice place to continue to rest in peace
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise