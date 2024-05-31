Sign up
Miller’s Graves
Deborah and Peter Miller are buried here along the 16th fairway at Chippewa GC. Looks like a child is buried here as well. No one at the golf course today knew the story of the Millers. They had to have been farmers so many years ago.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a nice place to continue to rest in peace
May 31st, 2024
