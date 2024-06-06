Broken Drier

A day in the life kind of photo. The belt broke on our drier the other day. Since it is an older model we thought about replacing it with a newer one. That is until we saw the ridiculous pricing for newer models. It wasn’t so much the model itself but the gouging on installation, delivery, and takeaway fees. It almost doubles the price.



So, that was the inspiration I needed to search for a new belt on Amazon. I bought one for 9 dollars. Installing the new belt was a piece of cake thanks to a YouTube video. I think we saved around 700 dollars at least.