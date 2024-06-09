Sign up
Previous
Photo 526
Lunch Guest
Godzilla joined us for lunch today. He warmed my tea without even being asked.
Grandson visiting today.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
745
photos
22
followers
30
following
144% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
9th June 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
