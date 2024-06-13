Previous
Daylillies. by pej76
Photo 528

Daylillies.

They are starting to bloom. Hopefully the deer will leave them alone this year. I’ve sprayed them with Liquid Fence. It’s smelly but it works.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise