Photo 534
You Can’t Ignore Me
Trying to read John Grisham’s “Camino Ghosts” last night in the spare bedroom before turning in for the night. Gracie thinks she is more interesting than the book and I need to pay attention to her.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana
ace
Oh I sure agree with Gracie, too cute for words 😻
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
To precious
June 23rd, 2024
