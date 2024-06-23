Previous
You Can’t Ignore Me

Trying to read John Grisham’s “Camino Ghosts” last night in the spare bedroom before turning in for the night. Gracie thinks she is more interesting than the book and I need to pay attention to her.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana ace
Oh I sure agree with Gracie, too cute for words 😻
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
To precious
June 23rd, 2024  
