Photo 536
Photo 536
Crimson Day Lillies
Seen at the golf course yesterday where I made a pitiful attempt at playing golf. This year’s slump continues.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
758
photos
22
followers
30
following
146% complete
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
531
532
157
533
158
534
535
536
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th June 2024 2:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Annie D
ace
beautiful colour
June 26th, 2024
