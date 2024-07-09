Sign up
Photo 547
Dreaming
Backfilling again. I sort of wish this was tomorrow’s weather. It has been a very hot summer for us in western Pennsylvania.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
5th February 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This does look really good right now. Refreshing. It has been so hot.
July 29th, 2024
