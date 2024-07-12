Previous
Next
Hot Day on the Patio by pej76
Photo 550

Hot Day on the Patio

Doing some backfilling for the days I missed this month.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise