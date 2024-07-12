Sign up
Photo 550
Hot Day on the Patio
Doing some backfilling for the days I missed this month.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
799
photos
21
followers
30
following
155% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
