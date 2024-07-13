Sign up
Photo 548
Gracie and the Big Black Snake
Gracie thought the water hose was a big snake. She cautiously approached it to check it out. It was funny when I caused the hose to move when I turned the water on. She jumped and ran. Sorry Gracie!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
