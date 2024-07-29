Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 567
Asclepias incarnata
Or Swamp Milkweed. Also called Rose Milkweed because of its flowers when it blooms. It is supposed to thrive in swampy soil but ours is anything but that. Quite dry here most of the summer.
We were hoping to attract Monarch butterflies but have only seen one when the plant was in bloom.
Granted, not the most beautiful photo I’ve ever taken but it fills the blank spot on my main page today.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
800
photos
21
followers
30
following
155% complete
View this month »
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Latest from all albums
562
563
564
67
166
565
566
567
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th July 2024 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close