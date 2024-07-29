Asclepias incarnata

Or Swamp Milkweed. Also called Rose Milkweed because of its flowers when it blooms. It is supposed to thrive in swampy soil but ours is anything but that. Quite dry here most of the summer.



We were hoping to attract Monarch butterflies but have only seen one when the plant was in bloom.



Granted, not the most beautiful photo I’ve ever taken but it fills the blank spot on my main page today.