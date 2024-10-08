Previous
Beaver Valley GC #8 by pej76
Photo 636

Beaver Valley GC #8

This is a tough hole. I managed par on it today however. I have plopped a few balls into that pond over the years I’ve played here.

Not a bad day today. Shot 86 and won a few dollars.
