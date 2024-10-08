Sign up
Previous
Photo 636
Beaver Valley GC #8
This is a tough hole. I managed par on it today however. I have plopped a few balls into that pond over the years I’ve played here.
Not a bad day today. Shot 86 and won a few dollars.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
913
photos
21
followers
31
following
174% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th October 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
