Warm Red Blanket
My wife put this soft, warm red blanket on the bed last night. Gracie loves it. She especially loves it when the bed hasn’t been made. I think she may want a soft, warm, red blanket of her own.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
915
photos
21
followers
31
following
174% complete
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th October 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
