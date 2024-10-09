Previous
Warm Red Blanket by pej76
Warm Red Blanket

My wife put this soft, warm red blanket on the bed last night. Gracie loves it. She especially loves it when the bed hasn’t been made. I think she may want a soft, warm, red blanket of her own.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
174% complete

