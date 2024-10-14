Previous
Kitten Love by pej76
Photo 642

Kitten Love

Our son in law isn’t a great fan of cats. He grudgingly gave in to getting the kitten. Guess who the kitten pays attention to the most. Mozart is determined to make him a cat lover. SIL took this photo and sent it to us.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so cute, it often happens this way ;-)
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise