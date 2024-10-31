Sign up
Previous
Photo 657
Gracie Alarm
I always have an idea where Gracie is when she’s about in the yard. The squirrels know exactly where she is like this one did. Lots of squawking and tail shaking.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
180% complete
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Latest from all albums
213
653
654
214
81
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st October 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture. He needs to keep away from Gracie :-)
October 31st, 2024
Chrissie
ace
A lovely capture of life with our furry friends ❤️
October 31st, 2024
Paul J
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne. Actually, he/she has nothing to fear from Gracie. Gracie doesn’t really go after squirrels for some reason. Not true of some of the other neighborhood cats.
October 31st, 2024
Paul J
ace
@cmf
Thank you Chrissie.
October 31st, 2024
