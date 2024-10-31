Previous
Gracie Alarm by pej76
Gracie Alarm

I always have an idea where Gracie is when she’s about in the yard. The squirrels know exactly where she is like this one did. Lots of squawking and tail shaking.
31st October 2024

Paul J

@pej76
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. He needs to keep away from Gracie :-)
October 31st, 2024  
Chrissie ace
A lovely capture of life with our furry friends ❤️
October 31st, 2024  
Paul J
@corinnec Thank you Corinne. Actually, he/she has nothing to fear from Gracie. Gracie doesn’t really go after squirrels for some reason. Not true of some of the other neighborhood cats.
October 31st, 2024  
Paul J
@cmf Thank you Chrissie.
October 31st, 2024  
