Rolling Acres #5

The 5th hole, a par 5, at Rolling Acres GC where we played today in a hurricane of a wind. It’s a tough par 5 with even a tougher par 5 following on the next hole. I didn’t do well on either one today.

A very warm day for November but oh that wind!
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Paul J

