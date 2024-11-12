Sign up
Previous
Photo 667
Banished
My wife’s book club is meeting here this evening so I am banished to the den. What to do then?….Well….look at your photos on 365 of course. And, yes, I need a haircut.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
965
photos
21
followers
32
following
182% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
12th November 2024 9:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
