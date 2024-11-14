Sign up
Photo 669
Please Make the Rain Stop
Gracie loves being outside in the morning but today is not a good day for her with the rain. She does not like wind, cold, or rain. Today is cold and rainy so she has retreated to the warmth and comfort of her spot in the spare bedroom.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It's been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
969
photos
21
followers
32
following
