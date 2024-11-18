Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 674
Carol’s Avocado
My wife decided to sprout an Avocado seed. She said she will transplant it when it gets bigger. Well, we will see how this works out.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
975
photos
21
followers
32
following
184% complete
View this month »
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
Latest from all albums
218
669
670
671
672
673
219
674
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th November 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close