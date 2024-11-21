Previous
First Snow of the Season by pej76
Photo 677

First Snow of the Season

It isn’t much and it really isn’t coating the ground but it is snow nevertheless. To the east of us in the Laurel Highlands the weatherman is predicting several inches of snow. I need to get these chairs and umbrella inside.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact