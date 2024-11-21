Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 677
First Snow of the Season
It isn’t much and it really isn’t coating the ground but it is snow nevertheless. To the east of us in the Laurel Highlands the weatherman is predicting several inches of snow. I need to get these chairs and umbrella inside.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
978
photos
21
followers
32
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Latest from all albums
671
672
673
219
674
675
676
677
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st November 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close