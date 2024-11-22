Previous
Snow by pej76
Photo 678

Snow

A heavy snow shower last night coated the grassy areas. Much easier to watch the snow yesterday evening than the Steeler game. Thursday night football has never been good for our team. We lost to the last place team in our division.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot with this composition.
(I understand how you feel. The rugby league team I’ve supported all my life this year equalled a record in that only one other team in the last 115 years has come last in the competition three years in a row. If we lose next year my team will hold the record on its own! Wow!)
November 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I feel like I'm in fantasy land
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact