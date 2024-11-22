Sign up
Photo 678
Snow
A heavy snow shower last night coated the grassy areas. Much easier to watch the snow yesterday evening than the Steeler game. Thursday night football has never been good for our team. We lost to the last place team in our division.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
2
1
Paul J
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
21st November 2024 11:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
Great shot with this composition.
(I understand how you feel. The rugby league team I’ve supported all my life this year equalled a record in that only one other team in the last 115 years has come last in the competition three years in a row. If we lose next year my team will hold the record on its own! Wow!)
November 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
I feel like I'm in fantasy land
November 22nd, 2024
