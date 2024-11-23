Previous
Fence Walker by pej76
Fence Walker

I couldn’t believe Gracie was walking along the top of this very narrow fence. She said she wasn’t stalking birds in the neighbor’s yard but I think she was doing just that.
Paul J

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I bet she was too!
November 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one, I love the black and white
November 23rd, 2024  
