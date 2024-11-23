Sign up
Previous
Photo 679
Fence Walker
I couldn’t believe Gracie was walking along the top of this very narrow fence. She said she wasn’t stalking birds in the neighbor’s yard but I think she was doing just that.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:38pm
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I bet she was too!
November 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one, I love the black and white
November 23rd, 2024
