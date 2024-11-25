Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 681
Beer Time
It was a busy day today with leaf blowing. I cleared our yard and the the neighbor’s. Our neighbor is a widow so I gave her a hand today as well. A good Pilsner tastes so good after a lot of hard work.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
983
photos
21
followers
32
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Latest from all albums
675
676
677
678
679
220
680
681
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
25th November 2024 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close