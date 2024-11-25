Previous
Beer Time by pej76
Photo 681

Beer Time

It was a busy day today with leaf blowing. I cleared our yard and the the neighbor’s. Our neighbor is a widow so I gave her a hand today as well. A good Pilsner tastes so good after a lot of hard work.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact