Pumpkin Pie by pej76
Photo 683

Pumpkin Pie

My wife made two pumpkin pies for tomorrow's Thanksgiving dinner. It is the only cooking she has to do since the kids are bringing all the food. Can't wait to have a piece of pie!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Paul J

