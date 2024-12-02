Sign up
Photo 687
Thirsty Squirrel
I felt sorry for this squirrel trying to get a drink from the frozen bird bath water. I hope it was able to gnaw a few chips of ice to quench it’s thirst.
I took this with the iPhone because I knew the squirrel would be gone when I got my camera with a zoom lens. I did the best I could with what I had on hand.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It's been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd December 2024 2:14pm
