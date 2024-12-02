Previous
Thirsty Squirrel by pej76
Photo 687

Thirsty Squirrel

I felt sorry for this squirrel trying to get a drink from the frozen bird bath water. I hope it was able to gnaw a few chips of ice to quench it’s thirst.

I took this with the iPhone because I knew the squirrel would be gone when I got my camera with a zoom lens. I did the best I could with what I had on hand.
Paul J

@pej76
