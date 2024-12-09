Previous
One Lone Bauble by pej76
Photo 694

One Lone Bauble

I suppose the tree is not going to decorate itself. We haven’t done so well with adding the baubles though one did make it on the tree. The new tree skirt did get put up however.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It’s a beautiful tree and taking time to decorate it makes the festivity last longer.
December 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming tree no need to decorate its beautiful as is
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact