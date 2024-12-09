Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
One Lone Bauble
I suppose the tree is not going to decorate itself. We haven’t done so well with adding the baubles though one did make it on the tree. The new tree skirt did get put up however.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th December 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It’s a beautiful tree and taking time to decorate it makes the festivity last longer.
December 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Charming tree no need to decorate its beautiful as is
December 9th, 2024
