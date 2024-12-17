Previous
Oldest Commercial

This Christmas commercial from a local restaurant chain has been aired every Christmas season since 1982. Here’s a link to the entire commercial https://youtu.be/-W2IP-BTu30?si=UTuAwSG6fDwFVngZ
Casablanca ace
What a cute video that is! Never saw that before. That is rather fun that it returns annually.
December 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Interesting
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing is that!
December 17th, 2024  
