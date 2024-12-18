Sign up
Bragging
I did a 5K jog on the treadmill yesterday at a 4mph pace. I didn’t hit the 5k mark until the cool down period though. Certainly not a speed record but I am happy that this 70+ old guy can do this and did not require CPR at the end.
18th December 2024
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It's been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Photo Details
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations
December 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, that sure is fabulous.
December 18th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
!!!
December 18th, 2024
