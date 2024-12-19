Previous
Confrontation by pej76
Gracie and the elf having a spat. Gracie told him she will darn well sit where she wants to sit. If she wants to sit under the tree, she’s going to sit under the tree.

She was actually fascinated by the little bell on the elf’s cap which she said she’d knock right off his head if he gave her any more trouble about sitting under the tree.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Corinne C ace
Lol Gracie is so mischievous
December 20th, 2024  
