Previous
Photo 703
Confrontation
Gracie and the elf having a spat. Gracie told him she will darn well sit where she wants to sit. If she wants to sit under the tree, she’s going to sit under the tree.
She was actually fascinated by the little bell on the elf’s cap which she said she’d knock right off his head if he gave her any more trouble about sitting under the tree.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
1016
photos
22
followers
32
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th December 2024 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol Gracie is so mischievous
December 20th, 2024
