Photo 711
Coming Together
My wife got this puzzle for Christmas. She enjoys doing them. I wouldn't have the patience.
29th December 2024
Paul J
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It's been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th December 2024 11:02am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That looks like a hard one.
December 29th, 2024
Jackie Snider
Good luck!
December 29th, 2024
