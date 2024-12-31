Previous
Bubbly by pej76
Photo 713

Bubbly

This was the extent of our New Year’s Eve celebration. Two small bottles of bubbly wine and watching a mystery movie on TV. In bed by 10:30.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very special
January 1st, 2025  
