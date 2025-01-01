Previous
New Year's Pretzel
New Year's Pretzel

A Pittsburgh tradition to be eaten on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. This will be our breakfast today.

Happy New Year everyone! Wishing for you all a blessed 2025.
1st January 2025

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski
Yummy, may you and your family be blessed this coming year
January 1st, 2025  
