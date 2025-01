Snow Squall

Although we live 120 miles from Lake Erie, when the winds are right we get lake effect snow. Lake Erie is still relatively warm so when those cold Canadian winds blow south across the warm waters it produces snow and this is what we get. Fortunately, we don't get the really heavy lake effect snow that the counties closer to the lake get. While we get several inches they get several feet. Never the less I will have to scrape the driveway a second time today.