First Real Bird

Mrs. Cardinal gets the prize for being the first official bird to trigger the camera on the feeder. We figured the first bird would be a female Cardinal. They are bolder than the males. I think the males watch them to see if no harm comes to them before they will risk visiting the feeder.



The Birdfly App is not very intuitive and there is no instruction manual to lead one thru how to set up preferences. I hope there is a way to improve image quality so I can get a better screen shot.