Oh Deer!

“When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter”



Well, Christmas is past. There is no miniature sleigh or tiny reindeer but there were at least five doe and one big buck on the front lawn late last night. I wondered what Gracie, our cat, was making such a fuss about. I caught three doe in a photo but missed the buck. He was a big boy.