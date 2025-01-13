Previous
My Box by pej76
Photo 723

My Box

Taken the other day as I was putting a few Christmas things in the basement closet. Gracie has to help of course. She is making sure the box is empty enough to put things into it. Empty boxes and open closet doors are a cat magnet here at our home.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an adorable shot of her 😻
January 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact