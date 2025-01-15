Sign up
Previous
Photo 725
Wishing for Warmth
Not Gracie’s weather these days with snow and bitter cold. 9F here this morning after a snowy day yesterday. What’s a cat to do when she can’t go outside? Gracie uses her scratching box and favorite toys for emotional support.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
