My Little Chick-a-Dee

These little guys are hard to catch at the feeder. They are quick to fly in, grab a seed, then fly away to eat it in the shelter of a tree or bush. Often they will trigger the camera and all we get to see is their tail feathers. I imagine it took this fellow a bit of time to find a seed in the snow covered tray.



It was yet another snowy morning today. Three days in a row now I've had to scrape the driveway and deck.