Ice Jam by pej76
Photo 727

Ice Jam

That is me clearing the snow and ice from a section of the roof. The gutter is prone to ice jams if I don’t keep this part of the roof clear of snow. I hadn’t been keeping up with it lately so a jam formed. I have a long scraper to pull the snow down. After clearing the roof I broke up the ice as best I could. A lot of it will melt over the next day. We are going to have a small thaw until Sunday.

I had to turn off the bird feeder camera because it would have recorded over an hour’s worth of me fussing with the snowy roof and ice.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Paul J

@pej76
