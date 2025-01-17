Ice Jam

That is me clearing the snow and ice from a section of the roof. The gutter is prone to ice jams if I don’t keep this part of the roof clear of snow. I hadn’t been keeping up with it lately so a jam formed. I have a long scraper to pull the snow down. After clearing the roof I broke up the ice as best I could. A lot of it will melt over the next day. We are going to have a small thaw until Sunday.



I had to turn off the bird feeder camera because it would have recorded over an hour’s worth of me fussing with the snowy roof and ice.