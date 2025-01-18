Previous
The Man on the Stairs by pej76
The Man on the Stairs

Yesterday, upon the stair,
I met a man who wasn't there
He wasn't there again today
I wish, I wish he'd go away...

I'm not suffering from any anxieties. For some reason this poem popped into my head after seeing Casablanca's post today.
Casablanca ace
We often quote that poem in our house! Smiled that I made you think of it. 🤗
January 18th, 2025  
