Previous
Photo 728
The Man on the Stairs
Yesterday, upon the stair,
I met a man who wasn't there
He wasn't there again today
I wish, I wish he'd go away...
I'm not suffering from any anxieties. For some reason this poem popped into my head after seeing Casablanca's post today.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
1
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th January 2025 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
We often quote that poem in our house! Smiled that I made you think of it. 🤗
January 18th, 2025
