Turkeys

A dip into the archives today. From 10 years on January 10th. We used to have a flock of turkeys come to the back yard looking for sunflower seed that fell from our deck feeders. I would put out cracked corn for them. Eventually they got used to me and would hang around like chickens as I tossed the cracked corn on the ground. One a couple of occasions I actually got a turkey to eat out of my hand.



We haven't seen the flock for some time now. I hope the Coyotes have not gotten them.